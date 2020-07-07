The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday morning suspected of a residential burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse in the 2700 block of Spruce Street.
Anthony Brennan Herrera, 28, was arrested and booked into Kern County jail.
At about 5:06 a.m., BPD officers were dispatched to a residence for a report of a residential burglary in progress. Officers found an 85-year-old woman victim suffering from a laceration to the head and injuries consistent with battery, according to BPD. The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren't life-threatening.
Herrera, who is a stranger to the victim, entered the residence through a ground floor window. The victim and another family member were asleep. Herrera entered the victim’s bedroom and assaulted her with a glass bottle, police said. Herrera fled when the other adult resident confronted him.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
