A man has been arrested after running over two Bakersfield Police Department officers, BPD said in a news release Thursday.
At 1:25 a.m., Thursday, two officers were conducting a felony vandalism investigation in the 3800 block of White Lane when they contacted suspect Rogelio Salazar, 35, who was located in the driver’s seat of a nearby vehicle with the door open, the news release said.
While the contact was taking place, the news release stated that Salazar tried to drive away with his vehicle door open, causing one officer to fall beneath the vehicle. The vehicle drove over the officer’s legs and over the foot of the other officer, according to the BPD.
Still, Salazar was caught. A search of his vehicle revealed an unregistered and loaded rifle, methamphetamine and marijuana, BPD said.
Salazar was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of felony vandalism, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of a controlled substance while armed, gang participation, aggravated assault, and other charges.
Both officers were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to make full recoveries.