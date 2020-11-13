Bakersfield Police said they arrested several people in the last several days as part of efforts to disrupt gang violence.
BPD noted these arrests in a news release:
• At about 7:36 a.m. Friday, police arrested Cameron Hill, 40, who was unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle in the 4400 block of California Avenue. BPD said officers who searched the vehicle found a loaded stolen firearm and a usable amount of fentanyl. Hill was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and other associated charges.
• At about 2 a.m. Friday, three juveniles, two age 14 and one age 17, were arrested on suspicion of gang participation and weapons violations in the 2300 block of Westholme Boulevard, where officers were conducting a shooting investigation. Police said all three were armed with with concealed firearms.
• At about 11:35 p.m. Thursday, police stopped a vehicle in the 5900 block of Almendra Court. BPD said officers found a loaded stolen firearm, and arrested Paul Evans, 31, on suspicion of possession of stolen property and weapon charges.
• At about 7:52 p.m. Thursday, officers were doing a parole search in the 700 block of K Street. Police said they arrested Ruben Martinez, 25, and Richard Garcia, 27, who fled and were caught after discarding a loaded unregistered firearm. They were arrested on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm, gang participation, possession of an unregistered firearm and other crimes, police said.
• At about 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, officers who did a vehicle code enforcement stop in the 1100 Fargo Street said a passenger concealed a firearm under his seat. Damarria Cage, 30, was arrested and two firearms were recovered from beneath Cage’s seat, police said.
BPD asks that anyone with information on these investigations call 327-7111. A BPD news release said the efforts are being combined with community outreach and prevention programs; the public can call 326-3053 for information on those.