The Bakersfield Police Department made a series of arrests last weekend on individuals suspected of firearm offenses and, in some cases, gang participation.
In a news release, BPD cited the following instances where arrests were made:
• Jesus Garza, 31, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance while armed and other associated charges, BPD said. He was arrested during an early-morning traffic stop in the 100 block of Niles Street. BPD said he provided false identification to officers and that a search of his vehicle revealed a loaded stolen firearm and a syringe containing suspected methamphetamine.
• Two 17 year olds were arrested on suspicion of weapon violations and gang participation and taken to juvenile hall. Just before 6 p.m. on Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Chester Avenue. BPD said officers found a loaded firearm in the car and that the two vehicle occupants were gang members.
• Larry Bowen, 20, was placed under arrest on suspicion of a felon in possession of a firearm, gang participation and other associated weapon violations. BPD said just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, officers conducted a probation search in the 4100 block of Parker Avenue and found a loaded handgun.
• Nicholas Washington, 31, was arrested on suspicion of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, gang participation, possessing a firearm with obliterated serial number, driving under the influence of alcohol and associated vehicle code violations, BPD said. At 10:30 p.m., Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Q and West Columbus streets. Washington, who was driving the car, fled from the moving vehicle and discarded a loaded firearm, BPD said.
• Ernest Douglas, 50, was arrested on suspicion of a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed and other associated weapon violations, BPD said. On Sunday at 9:48 p.m. officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 300 block of L Street. A traffic stop was made in the area and, during a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine and a loaded un-serialized handgun was located, BPD said.