The Bakersfield Police Department arrested several people over the weekend in an effort to disrupt and impact the cycle of gang violence affecting the community.
BPD arrested James Webb, 27, on suspicion of gang participation, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and other associated charges, according to BPD.
On Friday at about 6:58 p.m., BPD officers were patrolling in southeast Bakersfield due to several recent Shotspotter activations and shootings. Officers conducted a vehicle code enforcement stop in the 3600 block of Madison Avenue. Officers observed an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, which was driven by Webb. During a search of the vehicle officers found a loaded handgun, according to BPD.
Dion Evans, 28, was arrested on suspicion of gang participation, carrying a concealed firearm, driving with a suspended license and other associated charges, according to BPD.
On Friday at about 7:25 p.m., BPD officers conducted a vehicle code enforcement stop in the 3200 block of Lotus Lane. The driver of the vehicle, Evans, was found to have a suspended driver’s license and an unrelated misdemeanor arrest warrant. A search of the vehicle incident to his arrest revealed a loaded handgun, according to BPD.
Kazan Villegas, 28, and Phillip Lopez, 29, were arrested on suspicion of gang participation, possession of an unregistered firearm, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and other associated charges, according to BPD. Villegas was also arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
On Friday at about 10 p.m., BPD officers conducted a vehicle code enforcement stop in the 300 block of Northrup Street. Before the vehicle yielded, occupied by Villegas and Lopez, officers observed a firearm thrown out of the moving vehicle, according to BPD.
Darren Williams, 19, was arrested on suspicion of gang participation, possession of an unregistered firearm and other associated weapons violations, according to BPD.
On Saturday at about 12:37 a.m., BPD officers contacted several known probationers in the 300 bock of Union Avenue. During the contact officers observed Williams attempting to conceal a firearm by sitting on it, according to BPD. Williams was taken into custody with no incident and a loaded firearm was recovered.
Deandre Smith, 29, was arrested on suspicion of various vehicle code violations, gang participation, conspiracy and felon in possession of a firearm, according to BPD. Darius Burton, 24, was arrested on suspicion of several outstanding felony arrest warrants, gang participation and felon in possession of a firearm.
On Saturday at about 12:26 p.m, BPD officers attempted to conduct a vehicle code enforcement stop on a vehicle in the 400 block of West Columbus Street. The vehicle tried to evade the officers and came to a stop when a passenger in the vehicle fled on foot in the 1200 block of 40th Street. An officer pursued the fleeing person, Burton, who was armed with a firearm. During the foot pursuit, Burton discarded the firearm and was taken into custody with no incident, according to BPD. The firearm was recovered. The driver was Smith, according to BPD.
Abel Villatoro, 24, was arrested on suspicion of gang participation, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, an outstanding felony arrest warrant and associated weapon and narcotics charges, according to BPD.
Augustine James, 25, was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and possession of a concealed firearm, according to BPD.
On Sunday at about 2:03 a.m., BPD officers observed James firing a handgun into the air in the 500 block of Butte Street. James was taken into custody with no incident and the firearm was recovered, according to BPD.
On Sunday at about 7:05 p.m., BPD officers tried to conduct a vehicle code enforcement stop in the 1100 block of East Planz Road. The driver of the vehicle, Villatoro, failed to yield and led officers on a short vehicle pursuit before he fled on foot from the vehicle. Villatoro was taken into custody with no incident. A search of his vehicle revealed a loaded firearm and methamphetamine, according to BPD.
Chanelle Akines, 25, and a 16-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm, gang participation, conspiracy and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, according to BPD.
On Sunday at about 9:16 p.m., BPD officers tried to stop a vehicle fleeing the area of a Shotspotter activation in the 500 block of T Street. During the pursuit, a loaded firearm was discarded from the vehicle. The pursuit concluded at Stockdale Highway and Village Lane when the vehicle being pursued struck a rock in the median. The driver, Akines, fled on foot from the vehicle and was taken into custody with no incident, according to BPD.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding these investigations call 327-7111.