The Bakersfield Police Department made multiple arrests over the weekend in an ongoing effort to combat gang violence in the community.
In a news release, BPD referenced two incidents in particular from Friday and Saturday evenings:
• On Friday at about 7:22 p.m. officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Bank Street. The vehicle failed to yield and led them on a short pursuit, BPD said. During the pursuit a loaded firearm was discarded from the car, BPD said.
Dontae Williams, 36, and Christopher Beasley, 31, eventually yielded and were arrested on suspicion of gang participation, felons in possession of a firearm and associated firearm charges.
• On Saturday at about 6:49 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at Yokuts Park, 4200 Empire Drive. Officers located approximately 30 bullet casings but did not find any victims, BPD said. While conducting a follow-up investigation, officers responded to the 500 block of Butte Street and found two discarded firearms and a large group of subjects, BPD said.
Jaylen Woods, was arrested on suspicion of gang participation and possession of an unregistered handgun and was booked into the Kern County Jail.
The investigation into the Yokuts Park shooting is ongoing, BPD said.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents are encouraged to call 327-7111.