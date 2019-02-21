The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a fourth suspect in the stabbing death of Aaran Porter.
The department said 21-year-old Armani Bonner was found and arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada this week. He will be transported back to Kern County and booked into the Kern County Jail. The final suspect, 21-year-old Donnie Nolen, is still at large.
Porter, a former West High student and current Bakersfield College football player, was seriously injured in a stabbing on Feb. 2 in a parking lot in the 7400 block of District Boulevard.
While at a party, the 18-year-old Porter intervened during a confrontation between a family member and an unknown person, according to West football coach Derrick Dunham. Porter was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen.
Porter was taken to a local hospital for treatment. After nearly two weeks, BPD said he died on Feb. 11.
Within a week of the stabbing, the department had arrested 24-year-old Jeremiah Langston and 34-year-old Marcus Harris.
Isaiah Starns, 19, was located and arrested in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania by the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department last week. Starns was transported back to Kern County and booked for his outstanding arrest warrant.
