A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of DUI and driving without a license, following a collision in the 400 block of Union Avenue that left one dead.
Bakersfield Police officers responded to a report of a traffic accident just after 11:50 p.m. An investigation revealed a motorist driving through the intersection of Union Avenue and 4th Street struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road against a red traffic signal, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, BPD said.
The driver, William Chavez-Castro, 24, wasn't injured. Officers determined he was unlicensed and was driving under the influence of alcohol, BPD said. He was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail.
This is the 11th fatal car accident within BPD’s jurisdiction in 2020.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 327-7111.
