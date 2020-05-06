The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Tuesday night following a ShotSpotter activation in the 1400 block of Flower Street.
Lawrence Appodaca, 22, was arrested on suspicion of several felony firearm violations, possession of a controlled substance and gang participation, according to a BPD news release. He was booked into Kern County Jail.
Just before 8:30 p.m. officers found Appodaca armed with a loaded .40 caliber concealed handgun, BPD said. Several .40 caliber shell casings were found in the area. No victims of the shooting were located or reported to police, BPD said.
Anyone with more information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
