Bakersfield Police have arrested Michael Emery Johnson, 19, on suspicion of his involvement in the Aug. 30, 2017 murder of Jesus Torres, according to a BPD press release.
Torres was found dead in his vehicle parked in front of Stiern Park, in the 5300 block of Monitor Street, at 5 p.m. that day in 2017, according to the news release.
An investigation confirmed Torres died from blunt force trauma.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.
