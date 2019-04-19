The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two people wanted in a commercial burglary case.
The department said at around 10:30 p.m. on April 8, there was a burglary in the 2100 block of Chester Avenue. One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic man, 40-50 years old, medium build with brown hair, wearing a blue and gray short-sleeve plaid shirt, dark jeans, black shoes and carrying a red backpack.
The other suspect, a caucasian female, has been described as being 35-45 years old, nearly six feet tall, slim with red hair, wearing a green sweater, blue jeans and sandals.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts are urged to call the department at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.