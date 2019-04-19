The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two people wanted in connection with an auto theft and burglary earlier this month.
The department said on April 1, a woman entered the In Shape at 5423 Calloway Dr. and stole the keys to a vehicle and left with the vehicle, which also included the victim’s purse and credit cards. The woman, in addition to another male suspect, used the cards at several places, BPD said.
The woman has been described as being 20-26 years old, about five-feet-seven-inches tall, up to 150 pounds with brown hair, wearing a mint green long-sleeved hooded Nike sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white shoes and a black baseball cap.
The department said the stolen vehicle has been recovered and that the department is currently looking for a different vehicle the suspects were seen driving in that was allegedly purchased using the credit cards.
The vehicle has been described as a late 1990s or early 2000s dark blue or black Cadillac Escalade with tinted windows and chrome wheels.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the police at 327-7111.
