The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for three suspects connected to a business burglary.
The department said that on Dec. 17, a business in the 4900 block of Grissom St. were robbed by three African American men who fled in a green 2000s Chevrolet Suburban.
One of the suspects has been described as being 30-35 years old, 5 feet 11 inches and around 200 pounds wearing a baseball cap, long-sleeve shirt with the word “Undefeated” printed on the back. The other two suspects are just described as wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these men are urged to call the police at 327-7111.
