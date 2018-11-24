The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in an assault on Friday.
The department said that at around 3:07 p.m., it received a report of an assault in the 1000 block of Sandra Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man who had sustained moderate injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
According to the department, the victim said he was assaulted by two men described to be between 20 and 30 years old, up to five-feet-nine-inches with shaved heads, leaving in a dark gray Honda Accord.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the police at 327-7111.
