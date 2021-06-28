BPD looking for suspects alleged to have robbed post office worker

A post office worker and vehicle were robbed around 9:16 a.m. Sunday at the 4300 block of Belle Terrace, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
A BPD report said a female post office worker said she was delivering mail when she was approached by two suspects who demanded the keys to her vehicle and took packages and the woman's purse from it. The suspects then loaded the items into their car and fled, the report said.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic woman, around 27 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with blond, shoulder length hair, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and dark blue boxer shorts.
The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with short black hair, dark skin, possible tattoos on his face, wearing an oversized gray T-shirt.
The suspect vehicle is described as gold, older model, with four doors and no license plates.