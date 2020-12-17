Bakersfield Police Department are asking for the community's help finding a teen reported missing Tuesday.
Police said Angel Benny Arausa was last seen on June 1 in the 6800 block of Rolling Ridge Drive. Arausa is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away. Arausa is described as Hispanic, 17, 5’ tall, 143 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. It's not known what he was wearing at the time.
Police ask that anyone with information about Arausa’s whereabouts call BPD at 327-7111.