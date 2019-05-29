The Bakersfield Police Department are looking for an at-risk man who went missing on Sunday.
The department said Garrett Mount was last seen in the 1400 block of Truxtun Avenue at around 9 p.m. He has been described as being white, 29 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a rose tattoo on his left hand as well as a tattoo on his stomach.
Mount is considered to be at risk due to a medical condition, the department said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts are urged to call the police at 327-7111.
