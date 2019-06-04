The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for an at-risk juvenile who went missing on Monday.
The department said Anthony Joseph Barreraz, 12, was last seen around noon in the area of the 5200 block of Dunsmuir Road, near his residence. Barreraz was last seen wearing a black short-sleeve shirt with the word “THRASHER” printed on front, as well as Vans sandals.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the police at 327-7111.
