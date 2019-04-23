The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection with a grand theft earlier this month.
The department said the theft happened on April 6 at Lucky’s Boutique, located at 5009 Stockdale Hwy. The suspect has been described as a Hispanic man, about 25 years old, nearly six feet tall, 200 pounds with a shaved head, brown eyes and goatee, wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts are urged to call the department at 326-3876.
