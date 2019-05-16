The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man suspected of indecent exposure near the Panorama Bluffs.
The man has been described as being Hispanic, 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches, 150 pounds with short brown hair, a beard and mustache. He was last seen driving an early 2000s white Ford extended cab pickup.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the department at 327-7111.
