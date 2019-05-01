The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man suspected of hit-and-run and auto theft.
The department said on Wednesday at around 2:10 p.m., a man was seen in a stolen vehicle and was involved in a collision in the 2300 block of California Avenue. He left the scene after the crash.
The man is being described as 35 to 40 years old, standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue polo shirt with dark jeans and blue Nike shoes.
