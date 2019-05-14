The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for armed robbery.
The department said the robbery occurred on Feb. 14 at the Goodwill store at 3025 Coffee Road. The suspect has been described as Hispanic, about 30 years old, up to 5 feet 7 inches tall, 135 pounds with black hair and a beard.
He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black pants and was armed with a knife.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call the police at 327-7111.
