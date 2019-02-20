The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man suspected of multiple business burglaries in the downtown area this month.
The department said the man is believed to have been involved in at least four burglaries in the 2100 block of 19th Street and the 1800 block of 16th Street.
The man was described as being white or Hispanic, 30-40 years old with short black hair, medium build wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.
He was seen driving a white Toyota Camry with a black roof and black door handles.
Anyone with information about this man is urged to call 326-3964.
