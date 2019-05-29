The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for burglary at a McDonald’s restaurant.
The department said the burglary happened on May 12 at around 2:30 a.m. at the McDonald’s at 11 S. Chester Ave. The suspect has been described as a white or hispanic man, early 20s, slim with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black or gray hat, black t-shirt with white lettering, a ring on the left finger, khaki pants and tan combat boots.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call the department at 327-7111.
