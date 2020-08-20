Bakersfield Police detectives located an additional suspect on Thursday believed to be responsible for the vandalism to the Bakersfield Police Department's Fallen Officers Memorial during a protest on May 29.
Jaqueline Hernandez, 19, was placed under arrest and booked into the Kern County Jail.
On July 1, detectives identified and arrested Salvador Ibarra, 27, as an additional suspect responsible for the vandalism offense.
The third suspect responsible for the vandalism hasn't been identified and is described as an Asian man, 20 to 25 years old, with short black hair and a slim build. He was wearing a tan short sleeve button-up collared shirt, blue jeans, a dark under shirt and had a tattoo on his left forearm.
Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact BPD 327-7111 or Detective Perez at 326-3593.
