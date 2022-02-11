BPD: Lawfully armed citizen shoots suspect who brandished BB gun

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a man on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing an imitation firearm after a shooting Thursday evening.
BPD officers arrested Ishmael Camacho, 41, of Bakersfield, after he was shot by a man he allegedly assaulted, according to a BPD news release.
Officers investigating the shooting reported Camacho assaulted a man by throwing bottles and then brandishing a BB gun he had in his waistband, after the victim stopped near the intersection of Zephyr Lane and Workman Street to report a brush fire.
The man trying to report the fire was licensed to carry a concealed weapon, drew his handgun and shot Camacho in the leg, according to BPD officials.
When officers arrived at the location of the fire in the 4500 block of Zephyr Lane around 8:15 p.m. to investigate the shooting, they were able to find Camacho, who had fled to a nearby field, according to the release. He was taken to the hospital for the treatment of injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.
The man who shot Camacho was interviewed by detectives and then released, according to the BPD. He was not identified in the release.
BPD officials also noted they are still investigating the cause of the fire. Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Detective Eric Celedon at 661-326-3964, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.