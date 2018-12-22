The Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Search and Rescue are conducting a search in connection with the Micah Holsonbake case.
The BPD said law enforcement has been on Rancheria Road near Highway 178 since 9 a.m., searching around five miles of the Kern River area looking for any additional evidence relating to the Micah Holsonbake case.
Holsonbake has been missing since March. This past week, police said they received information that Holsonbake is dead and was a victim of foul play.
Holsonbake’s disappearance has been reported in the media along with another missing person's case and a homicide that have come to be collectively known as the Bakersfield 3.
The BPD said it will not immediately discuss any findings during Saturday’s search, but may provide information later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.