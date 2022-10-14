BPD is asking for public's help to ID robbery suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted for robbery by use of physical force.
The theft occurred Sept. 19 at the Goodwill location in the 3000 block of Coffee Road.
The suspect is described as: white, female, in her 30s, dark hair, green eyes, thin build, wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Antonio Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
