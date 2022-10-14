 Skip to main content
BPD is asking for public's help to ID robbery suspect

robbery suspect.png

The suspect is described as: white, female, in her 30s, dark hair, green eyes, thin build, wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

 Courtesy BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted for robbery by use of physical force.

The theft occurred Sept. 19 at the Goodwill location in the 3000 block of Coffee Road.

