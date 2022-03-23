BPD invites public to meeting for update on stipulated judgment with DOJ

The Bakersfield Police Department is inviting the community to an update on the work the agency is doing to meet a stipulated judgment with California’s Department of Justice.
The meeting is taking place virtually from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, according to a flier from the Bakersfield Monitoring Team. A monitoring team will moderate the virtual event with breakout sessions to gather perspective from the public on BPD operations.
“We will seek your opinions on what is working in Bakersfield, what needs improvement and what you expect from the monitor and stipulated agreement,” according to the flier. “Our outcome goal is to better understand the Bakersfield community’s interests and desired policing reforms.”
The BPD entered into an agreement in August of 2021, which compels the department to carry out broad policy revisions, including limits to the use of canines, the requirement of investigations into any use of force above a standard handcuffing, enhanced anti-bias training for officers and a revision to hiring policies to promote diversity.
To sign up to attend the meeting virtually, visit: https://bit.ly/BPDmeeting.