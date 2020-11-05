The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
At about 6:38 p.m., BPD officers went to the park and found evidence of a shooting, but no victims.
Sgt. Robert Pair, BPD’s public information officer, said officers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at a hospital. However, the victim apparently left upon being informed law enforcement was on its way.
The victim went to a hospital outside Bakersfield where the Kern County Sheriff’s Office contacted him to obtain a statement, according to Pair.
No arrests have been made. Police ask that anyone with information call 327-7111.