The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a fatal car accident that occurred Wednesday night in the 2700 block of Calloway Drive.
At 9:39 p.m. officers responded to the reported accident, in which a motorist struck a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk, BPD said in a news release. The pedestrian, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs, alcohol and speed didn't appear to be a factor in the collision, BPD said.
It's the 26th fatal motor vehicle collision this year within the department’s jurisdiction, BPD said.
Anyone with further information is encouraged to call 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.