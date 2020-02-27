The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a Wednesday morning shooting in the 300 block of Oak Street that left a woman in serious condition.
At 3:10 a.m., BPD located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and transported her to a local area hospital, according to a news release from Bakersfield police.
The victim is described as a black woman in her mid-20s, with blonde hair in braids. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and black boots at the time of the incident, BPD said in its release.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this incident or had seen the victim prior to this incident to call 327-7111 or detective Felipe Juarez at 326-3553.
