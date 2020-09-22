The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that sent children ages 3 and 9 and a 20-year-old man to the hospital.
At about 12:30 a.m., BPD officers were dispatched to South H Street at the Highway 58 eastbound off-ramp where a vehicle had been struck by gunfire.
A man, woman and three children ages 3, 5 and 9 had exited the freeway and stopped for a red light, police said. As the light turned green, a vehicle described as a dark-colored SUV pulled up on the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle and fired at it.
The three shooting victims were taken to hospitals by private means. All three suffered gunshot wounds that were minor to moderate and all three are expected to survive, according to BPD.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Kegan Gavin at 326-3557 or BPD at 327-7111.
(3) comments
Bakersfield is looking even dicey-er than normal these days.
Yes, and morons like you want to defund the police...
#Brilliant
G-us Trumps America
