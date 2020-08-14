The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting in the 1600 block of East California Avenue.
At about 4:35 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound in an abandoned building, BPD said. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call 327-7111.
