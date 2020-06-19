The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating an incident where a 1-year-old fell from an upstairs apartment window and is currently being examined for life threatening injuries.
The incident occurred on Thursday in the 600 block of Union Ave. When officers arrived the child had been brought back to the apartment and was suffering from major injuries, according to BPD spokesman Sgt. Nathan McCauley. The child is being treated at the hospital.
