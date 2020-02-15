The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the death of a woman at the Maya Cinemas at 1000 California Ave. on Friday.
Around 10:23 p.m., officers responded to the Maya Cinemas regarding an ambulance request for an unresponsive woman. Upon arrival, officers located the woman in medical distress, inside one of the theaters, according to BPD. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, BPD said in a release.
During the preliminary investigation, officers determined the death appeared suspicious, so detectives were called to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
The woman’s identity will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office, BPD said in a release.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
