The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a suspected assault that took place on Sunday near the intersection of Rosedale Highway and Coffee Road.
At 5:22 p.m., BPD officers were dispatched to an anonymous call regarding political party supporters throwing objects at motorists that potentially struck a motorcyclist in the head. Upon arrival, a man near a Black Lives Matter booth alleged that a motorcycle rider ran over his foot, but declined medical treatment.
After contacting members of the Black Lives Matter group and a President Trump merchandise booth, BPD gathered limited suspect information, according to Sgt. Robert Pair, BPD public information officer.
"The act of political violence is something that we don’t deal with very often," Pair said. "This year is definitely polarizing and we’re cognizant of that.
"We will pursue anyone that commits violence this election cycle."