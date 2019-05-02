The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Bakersfield on Thursday morning.
The department said at around 5:35 a.m., officers were sent to the 3000 block of Wilson Road after getting a report for medical aid. When they arrived, they found a deceased man, possibly a transient, who appeared to be in his 30s with a possible gunshot wound.
The department said there are no suspects at this time. The case is still under investigation.
