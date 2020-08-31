The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a Sunday shooting in the 2300 block of Mirto Court.
At 6 p.m. officers responded to a possible residential burglary.
According to BPD, the homeowner shot a suspect attempting to break into their residence. The suspect sustained moderate, but non-life-threatening injuries and was admitted to the hospital, BPD said in a news release.
Anyone with information regarding this incident and investigation is encouraged to call 327-7111.
