The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting in the 3100 block of Parkland Court that left a man hospitalized.
At about 11:17 p.m., officers were dispatched regarding a shooting and located a man in a parked car who was struck by gunfire. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, BPD said in a news release.
The investigation revealed the man was shot while sitting in his parked vehicle. There's no suspect information at this time, BPD said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
