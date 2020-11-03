The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a Sunday evening incident that has gone viral on social media pertaining to a confrontation between a local woman in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and various supporters of President Donald Trump.
At about 5:53 p.m., BPD received several emergency phone calls from witnesses regarding a physical altercation in the 2200 block of Panama Lane. BPD said two groups of about 10 people each were involved in a heated confrontation. No physical altercation was witnessed by officers, BPD said.
BPD said it had dealt with numerous prior incidents between several members of each group. Officers were able to separate the groups and ensured that nothing escalated.
BPD said that possible criminal offenses had taken place prior to the officers’ arrival and that both groups eventually left the area. Sgt. Robert Pair, BPD public information officer, said that no arrests have been made as of Tuesday.
“The primary goal of the responding officers was to deescalate the altercation, and obtain enough information to facilitate an investigation into the events that transpired,” BPD said in a news release.
BPD’s investigation will analyze the incident, how it began, the actions of both parties and the actions of officers, the news release stated. This will include the totality of unedited video evidence, social media evidence, business surveillance and body camera footage.
BPD also said investigators have obtained the identities of most of the involved individuals due to prior assaults, doxing and harassment investigations regarding both groups.
“Once all of the facts are known the investigation and its results will be forwarded to the Kern County District Attorney’s office for review,” BPD said in its news release.
In the video, the woman videotaping the incident was critical of the responding officers’ handling of the situation and reaffirmed that a crime was committed. BPD said that they understand the public’s frustration and perception of the events that took place in the video.
“We are committed to providing fair and impartial service to our community,” BPD said. “Prior to the events captured in the video the Bakersfield Police Department has met with the various group leadership several times in an effort to avoid any violence and establish dialogue.”
BPD is also investigating two similar incidents that involved members of the two groups.
• On Oct. 10, a fight broke out at the intersection of Rosedale Highway and Coffee Road near individuals supporting Black Lives Matter as well as President Donald Trump.
• On Oct. 25, officers responded to an anonymous call regarding political party supporters throwing objects at motorists and a driver potentially being struck in the head. Upon arrival, a man near a Black Lives Matter booth alleged that a motorcyclist ran over his foot, but declined medical treatment.
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said that he was aware of the specific incident and because other similar political confrontations have taken place throughout the country, wasn't surprised they have sprung up in Bakersfield as well.
“You go to the far left or far right, you’re going to have violence,” Youngblood said.
As of Tuesday evening, Pair said that no incidents of a similar nature had been reported locally. He said that BPD had increased their staffing for the election as well. He also emphasized BPD was not present at any polling stations on Tuesday.
Pair and Youngblood both said they were prepared for the possibility of unrest in the coming days and that their respective agencies had contingency plans in place if tensions do in fact escalate.
Anyone with information regarding the investigations is encouraged to call 327-7111.