The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning burglary and sexual assault of children in the 1500 block of Sidney Drive.
At about 3:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a residence where an investigation revealed an unknown man entered the home, went to the bedroom of two children sleeping and fondled them, according to BPD.
When one of the victims woke up, the suspect fled.
BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic or white man, 17 to 19 years old, standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 inches tall. He has a tan complexion, black hair, and was wearing black jeans and a black button-up shirt, BPD said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
