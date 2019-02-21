The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating shots fired that led to a collision near the Coffee Road off-ramp from the Westside Parkway on Thursday.
The department said at around 3:20 p.m., officers received a report of shots fired in the area of Coffee and Brimhall roads. When officers arrived, they learned that a black pickup truck had collided with a white car after exiting the ramp near Brimhall Road.
Police said no one was injured in the incident. The department said it is still unsure where the shots came from and that the investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
