BPD investigating shooting at Amtrak Station

Bakersfield Police Department officers are investigating a shooting Monday at the Amtrak Station on Truxtun Avenue.

Officers responded at 12:18 p.m. to 601 Truxtun Avenue regarding a Shotspotter activation. BPD officers determined that after a shooting at the station, the victim was taken to a local hospital by private means, and is now in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

