The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that took place at a motel last week.
On Friday at around 9:52 a.m., officers were sent to Mercy Hospital after getting a report of a rape that had occured the night before, according to court documents. When officers arrived, they contacted a female transient who told them she was raped by a man while walking around the Travelers Motel on Union Avenue at around 9:30 p.m.
According to court documents, the victim said a man approached her asking for a cigarette, after which he pulled her into one of the hotel rooms. The woman told police he pinned her down on the bed and took off her clothes.
The victim told police the suspect penetrated her vagina with a glass pipe after which he inserted his penis. After the assault, the woman said the man told her to take a shower in the restroom. When she finished, she found that the suspect was gone and that he had taken her cell phone, according to court documents.
The suspect was described as being Hispanic, 24-27 years old, six feet tall weighing around 250 pounds. He also has a two-inch scar on the left side of his face or neck, the victim told police.
Detectives visited the hotel and were able to detain a man matching the description of the suspect, court documents say. The department is still going through physical evidence to determine if the man is responsible for the rape.
