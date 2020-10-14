The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a fight that broke out Saturday at the intersection of Rosedale Highway and Coffee Road near groups of people supporting Black Lives Matter and President Donald Trump that has gained notoriety online.
Sgt. Robert Pair, BPD’s public information officer, said Wednesday that people have been interviewed regarding the incident and that video is being reviewed. He said the investigation will be submitted to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office for a review of criminal charges.
Pair said officers responded to the incident at 2:54 p.m. Saturday. He said the offense they were investigating was related to an assault, but none of the suspects were at the scene when officers arrived.
Additionally, Pair said that BPD is also investigating the release of both involved and uninvolved individuals’ personal information on social media. He said that names, occupations, addresses and phone numbers have been released, which is illegal due to the intent to cause harassment.
“We have received reports of threats of violence and actual acts of vandalism,” Pair said. “Producing this information in this manner is a violation of California law.”
Pair said BPD will attempt to reach out to group leaders to facilitate conversations with one another in the coming days. He said their goal is to de-escalate this “increasing pattern of violence” they have seen.
“The violence we have seen at these events, regardless of your political and societal views, have not and will not be tolerated,” Pair said.
BPD addressed the incident in a video on its Facebook page, which can be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3292287250894251.
Police ask that anyone with information on this investigation call BPD at 327-7111.