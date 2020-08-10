The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a Monday shooting at Lowell Park that left a man in the hospital.
Officers were dispatched to the park at 12:59 p.m. and located a man who was struck by gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, BPD said.
The investigation revealed the gunfire came from the roadway in the 500 block of R Street, which borders the park to the east, BPD said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
