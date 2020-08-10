The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a Monday morning suspected homicide in the 900 block of Union Avenue.
At about 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to 901 Union Avenue and located a man who was killed by a gunshot wound. Witnesses said a dark colored minivan left the area at a high rate of speed following the shooting, BPD said in a news release.
Homicide detectives responded and assumed the investigation. No arrests have been made, BPD said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Ursery at 326-3871 or BPD at 327-7111.
