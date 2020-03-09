The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian traffic accident that occurred Monday in the 200 block of Union Avenue.
Around 5:32 a.m. officers located a man dead in the road, according to a BPD news release. It was later determined the pedestrian was crossing Union Avenue outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle, BPD said in a release. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, BPD said.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision. The identity of the deceased will be released at a later time by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing. BPD encourages anyone with information to call 327-7111.
