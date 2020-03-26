A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Berkshire Road and Monitor Street.
At around 3:15 p.m., Bakersfield Police Officers responded to an accident at the intersection. The boy was riding a pocket-bike style miniature motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet, according to a BPD news release. He sustained moderate to major injuries and was transported to the hospital, the release stated.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to BPD. It does not appear alcohol, drugs, or speed were factors in this collision, which remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.